US Seeks to Use Situation Around Ukraine to Maintain Global Dominance - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The United States seeks to use the situation around Ukraine to maintain global dominance, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"It is clear that the current situation is beneficial primarily to the United States, which seeks to use it to maintain global dominance and weaken other countries, including its allies in Europe," Shoigu said at a collegium meeting at the Defense Ministry.