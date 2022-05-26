UrduPoint.com

US Seeks To Work Together With China To Address Iran, N. Korea Nuclear Programs - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 09:02 PM

US Seeks to Work Together With China to Address Iran, N. Korea Nuclear Programs - Blinken

The United States is willing to work with China to address Iran and North Korea and is ready for direct talks with Beijing on the responsibilities as nuclear powers, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States is willing to work with China to address Iran and North Korea and is ready for direct talks with Beijing on the responsibilities as nuclear powers, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"China and the United States must keep working together and with other countries to address Iran and North Korea nuclear programs," Blinken said. "And we remain ready to discuss directly with Beijing our respective responsibilities as nuclear powers."

