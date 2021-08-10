UrduPoint.com

US Seeks Upgrade Of Missile Defenses By Linking Multiple Sensors - Northrop Grumman

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:52 PM

US Seeks Upgrade of Missile Defenses by Linking Multiple Sensors - Northrop Grumman

A contract for the next upgrade of the US Ground-Based Midcourse Missile Defense (GMD) system will attempt to fuse data from disparate sensors into a composite picture to improve the system's reliability, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A contract for the next upgrade of the US Ground-Based Midcourse Missile Defense (GMD) system will attempt to fuse data from disparate sensors into a composite picture to improve the system's reliability, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday.

"The Missile Defense Agency awarded Lockheed Martin a $157 million contract to augment C2BMC'S engagement support capability for the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system that protects the US from long-range ballistic missile attacks," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

C2BMC refers to the missile defense's Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications system, which currently engages a threat using the best single source data selected from multiple sensors, the release said.

The next upgrade to C2BMC, called Spiral 8.2-7, will provide GMD with a single, real-time, composite picture of an incoming threat by correlating and fusing data from a broader set of sensors, including satellites, ground- and ship-based radars, the release said.

Once the spiral upgrade is complete, the GMD system will see the same battlespace picture currently seen by combatant commanders, the release added.

Additionally, Spiral 8.2-7 will also enable C2BMC to track hypersonic threats, according to the release.

Related Topics

Same Gambian Dalasi From Best Million Satellites

Recent Stories

Evacuee properties include 627 buildings, 357 shop ..

Evacuee properties include 627 buildings, 357 shops, 81 plots, 2 factories: NA i ..

1 minute ago
 Dominion Voting Sues Newsmax, One America News Net ..

Dominion Voting Sues Newsmax, One America News Network Over 2020 Election Fraud ..

2 minutes ago
 Cabinet sub-committee on ECL places Noor Mukadam's ..

Cabinet sub-committee on ECL places Noor Mukadam's murderers name on ECL

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court accepts Railways appeal against regu ..

Supreme Court accepts Railways appeal against regularization of a contract emplo ..

5 minutes ago
 Senate body passes six bills granting charter to p ..

Senate body passes six bills granting charter to private universities

5 minutes ago
 Rain expected in city Lahore

Rain expected in city Lahore

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.