US Seeks Upgrade of Missile Defenses by Linking Multiple Sensors - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A contract for the next upgrade of the US Ground-Based Midcourse Missile Defense (GMD) system will attempt to fuse data from disparate sensors into a composite picture to improve the system's reliability, Northrop Grumman said on Tuesday.

"The Missile Defense Agency awarded Lockheed Martin a $157 million contract to augment C2BMC'S engagement support capability for the Ground-Based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system that protects the US from long-range ballistic missile attacks," Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

C2BMC refers to the missile defense's Command, Control, Battle Management and Communications system, which currently engages a threat using the best single source data selected from multiple sensors, the release said.

The next upgrade to C2BMC, called Spiral 8.2-7, will provide GMD with a single, real-time, composite picture of an incoming threat by correlating and fusing data from a broader set of sensors, including satellites, ground- and ship-based radars, the release said.

Once the spiral upgrade is complete, the GMD system will see the same battlespace picture currently seen by combatant commanders, the release added.

Additionally, Spiral 8.2-7 will also enable C2BMC to track hypersonic threats, according to the release.