US Seeks USMCA Trade Dispute Talks With Mexico Amid Dispute Over GMO Corn - USTR

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The United States is seeking formal trade talks with Mexico under a trilateral agreement after Mexican authorities announced plans to limit imports of US genetically modified corn, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) said in a statement on Monday

Mexico in February issued a decree to ban the use genetically modified corn for human consumption, while allowing some GMO corn for feed and industrial use.

"The Office of the United States Trade Representative today announced that it is requesting technical consultations with the government of Mexico under the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (SPS) Chapter of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). These consultations regard certain Mexican measures concerning products of agricultural biotechnology," the statement said.

The USTR expressed confidence that the two countries can reach through this process an outcome that respects their sovereignty and benefits as well as the interests of agricultural producers and stakeholders.

"The United States has repeatedly conveyed our serious concerns with Mexico's biotechnology policies and the importance of adopting a science-based approach that complies with its USMCA commitments," the statement said. "Mexico's policies threaten to disrupt billions of Dollars in agricultural trade and they will stifle the innovation that is necessary to tackle the climate crisis and food security challenges if left unaddressed. We hope these consultations will be productive as we continue to work with Mexico to address these issues."

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack called Mexico an important partner and confirmed the United States' commitment to strengthen bilateral economic and trade ties. Vilsack also said that a robust, transparent agricultural trading relationship is vital to ensuring food security, mitigating the lingering effects of food price inflation and helping to address the climate crisis.

