US Seems to Consider Nuclear Conflict as Political Option - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States, in upgrading its nuclear capacities, apparently sees the nuclear conflict as a political option, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"Washington is not just upgrading its nuclear potential but is trying to reach new possibilities, which expands the ways it can be used," Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

US attempts to boost its small-capacity nuclear weapons are particularly worrying.

"It seems that Washington has decided to purposefully consider nuclear conflict as a real political option and create the relevant potential," the spokeswoman said.