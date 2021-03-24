US Seems to Seek Postponing Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is in talks with the Taliban movement on the troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, they are likely to be discussing the possibility to postpone the pullout by several months, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier this week that President Joe Biden was yet to make a final decision on the deadline for the troops pullout. Later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the withdrawal of the remaining US troops would be conducted in coordination with the NATO allies.

"If the US fails to withdraw remaining troops by May 1, the Taliban will have all grounds to accuse them of violating the agreement. As far as I understand, Americans are engaged in tough negotiations with the Taliban to somehow settle the issue, they are most likely discussing the possibility to stay for several more months and they want the Taliban not to perceive this as a violation and not to start some military operation," Kabulov said.