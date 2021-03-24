UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Seems To Seek Postponing Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

US Seems to Seek Postponing Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Russian Diplomat

The United States is in talks with the Taliban movement on the troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, they are likely to be discussing the possibility to postpone the pullout by several months, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The United States is in talks with the Taliban movement on the troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, they are likely to be discussing the possibility to postpone the pullout by several months, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier this week that President Joe Biden was yet to make a final decision on the deadline for the troops pullout. Later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the withdrawal of the remaining US troops would be conducted in coordination with the NATO allies.

"If the US fails to withdraw remaining troops by May 1, the Taliban will have all grounds to accuse them of violating the agreement. As far as I understand, Americans are engaged in tough negotiations with the Taliban to somehow settle the issue, they are most likely discussing the possibility to stay for several more months and they want the Taliban not to perceive this as a violation and not to start some military operation," Kabulov said.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Russia Austin United States May All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamdan ..

6 seconds ago

Russia Yet to Receive Documents on Afghanistan Con ..

2 minutes ago

OIC and SFDA Train Professionals on Medical Device ..

10 minutes ago

United States And Pakistan’s Drug Regulatory Aut ..

14 minutes ago

UPDATE - Turkish Forces Must Leave Libya As Soon A ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Hamda ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.