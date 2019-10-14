US Seems Unwilling to Talk About Arms Control With Russia in UNGA First Committee - Envoy

(@imziishan)

The United States does not appear to be interested in arms control talks with Russia within the United Nations General Assembly's First Committee on Disarmament, Russia's deputy permanent envoy to the UN office in Geneva told Sputnik on Monday

The First Committee convenes for debates in New York from October 7 to November 8 to debate disarmament and international security.

"We have confirmed here and in other formats our readiness to hold dialogue with the US on all issues, primarily arms controls... But whether the Americans are ready for dialogue is a big question. Judging by what they said during debates in the First Committee they have no such intention," Andrey Belousov said.

Russia and the United States have had no bilateral contacts on the Committee meeting's sidelines yet, he added.

"If there is a need for bilateral contacts on any issue we will engage in talks but I do not think that we have anything to discuss with the Americans, considering huge differences in our positions," Belousov explained.

There have been concerns about arms controls in Europe ever since the United States unilaterally pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia. The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between the world's two largest nuclear powers. It is set to expire in February 2021 and so far the United States has not announced plans to extend the pact.