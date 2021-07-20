(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The United States has seen the reports regarding the decision by Haiti's Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph to step down effectively handing power to his challenger Ariel Henry who will lead the country in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing on Monday.

"We, of course, have seen the reports that Claude Joseph has agreed to step down from his role as Acting Prime Minister and handover authority to Dr. Ariel Henry," Price said. "I don't know that the parties have confirmed that officially themselves, but we are watching closely."

Price said the United States believes the decision about who should lead Haiti belongs to the Haitian people and it was time for the country's leaders to come together and chart a united path forward.

"We continue to urge Haitian political actors as well as civil society, private sector to work together in the interests of Haiti's people," Price said.

Moise was shot dead at his residence on July 7. His wife, Martine, was wounded and airlifted to a US hospital. The police said they had identified 28 suspects and detained at least 23 of them. Most of the suspects are Colombian citizens, nut the Haitian authorities said they arrested two US citizens and identified five companies they consider associated in the murder of Moise.