US sees 1.54 mn new jobless claims as virus layoffs go on

Despite moves to reopen businesses, another 1.54 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the total since mid-March to 44.2 million

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Despite moves to reopen businesses, another 1.54 million US workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, bringing the total since mid-March to 44.

2 million.

Massive numbers of workers filing weekly jobless claims has become routine since the beginning of shutdowns to stop the coronavirus from spreading but the wave has passed its peak and has been declining steadily, while some have returned to work.