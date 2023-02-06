UrduPoint.com

US Sees 71% Decline In Migration From Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala - Official

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 09:18 PM

The number of migrants entering the United States from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala has decreased by 71% since the high experienced in the summer of 2021, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) The number of migrants entering the United States from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala has decreased by 71% since the high experienced in the summer of 2021, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

"Since the high in August of 2021, we have actually seen a 71 percent drop," the official said.

The US government has seen a steady downward trend in migration from the three countries last year, the official said.

"All of 2022 was down from 2021, and we have seen in last eight months a month-by-month drop. We are encouraged by these trends," the official said.

However, the number of migrants from other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean has increased during the same time period, the official also said.

"On the numbers of the increase that we saw in 2022, actually it was coming from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela in particular," the official added.

