US Sees Adoption Of Syria Resolution As Good Example Of Work With Russia - UN Envoy Deputy

Umer Jamshaid 44 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

Washington views the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution on the cross-border mechanism in Syria as a good example of diplomatic cooperation with Russia and hopes to continue working in this spirit, Deputy to the US Ambassador to the United Nations Jeffrey Prescott said on Saturday

On Friday, the Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution, drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, authorizing cross-border aid to flow into the Arab Republic through a crossing from Turkey for another six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.

On Friday, the Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution, drafted by Russia, the United States, Norway and Ireland, authorizing cross-border aid to flow into the Arab Republic through a crossing from Turkey for another six months, with a possible extension until July 10, 2022.

"Above all, this result was possible because of the work the United States and Russia were able to do together diplomatically to forge the agreement that meets the dire humanitarian needs of the Syrian people," Prescott said in a press briefing.

"Going forward, we hope to continue to work in this spirit to work diplomatically to achieve additional common goals and to further peace, security and prosperity for all," the diplomat added.

