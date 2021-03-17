US Sees Alaska Meeting With China as Stand-Alone Event, Not Start of Mechanism - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The United States sees an upcoming meeting with top Chinese officials as a stand-alone event rather than the beginning of the negotiating process and one that was important to hold on American soil, a senior administration official told reporters.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are hosting on Thursday a meeting in Anchorage, Alaska with a member of China's Politburo Yang Jiechi and China's foreign minister Wang Yi, the first event of a kind since the beginning of Joe Biden's presidency.

"This really is a one-off meeting. This is not a resumption of a particular dialogue mechanism or the beginning of a dialogue process. This is very much about sitting down, getting an understanding of each other and then taking that back and taking stock," the official said during a phone briefing. We just felt for a variety of reasons that being on our own territory was extremely important for this meeting and not attempting to meet in China."