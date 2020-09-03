US Sees Another 881,000 Weekly Jobless Claims as COVID-19 Fallout Continues - Labor Dept.

Some 881,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle five months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Some 881,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle five months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending August 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 881,000, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a news release.

In the previous week to August 22, there were 1,011,000 new filings for jobless benefits. Continuous claims for the latest week showed filings from 13.25 million Americans, down from the previous week's revised number of 14 million.