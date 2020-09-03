UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Another 881,000 Weekly Jobless Claims As COVID-19 Fallout Continues - Labor Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:10 PM

US Sees Another 881,000 Weekly Jobless Claims as COVID-19 Fallout Continues - Labor Dept.

Some 881,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle five months into the coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Some 881,000 Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as the labor market continued to struggle five months into the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending August 29, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 881,000, a decrease of 130,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a news release.

In the previous week to August 22, there were 1,011,000 new filings for jobless benefits. Continuous claims for the latest week showed filings from 13.25 million Americans, down from the previous week's revised number of 14 million.

Related Topics

August Market From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sajida Noreen appointed as VC SBKWU

few seconds

OPCW Says Navalny's Alleged Poisoning With Nerve A ..

2 seconds ago

Flour price to be further reduced for poor people: ..

2 minutes ago

Thailand records first coronavirus case after 100- ..

2 minutes ago

The Link at iconic One Za’abeel now lifted to 10 ..

1 hour ago

Cynthia D. Ritchie says she will not surrender

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.