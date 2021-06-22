US Sees Berlin Conference as Opportunity to Bolster Elections in Libya - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will use the upcoming Berlin Conference on Libya to reaffirm the Biden administration's support for elections scheduled in the country for December, Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland said during a briefing.

"There needs to be a constitutional basis and a legal framework established, approved by either the parliament or by the LPDF [Libyan Political Dialogue Forum], basically in July, according to the election commission, in order for the elections to take place in December, and this process has been delayed, we think it needs urgent attention and this conference is an opportunity to reinforce that message," Norland said on Monday.

On Thursday, Blinken spoke with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush and underscored the importance of the upcoming elections in the country. In addition, the matters of a ceasefire and troop withdrawal are also expected to be on the conference's agenda.

The Berlin Conference is one item on Blinken's itinerary for his European trip, which will also include bilateral meetings with German, French and Italian officials.