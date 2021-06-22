UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Berlin Conference As Opportunity To Bolster Elections In Libya - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:50 AM

US Sees Berlin Conference as Opportunity to Bolster Elections in Libya - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will use the upcoming Berlin Conference on Libya to reaffirm the Biden administration's support for elections scheduled in the country for December, Special Envoy for Libya Richard Norland said during a briefing.

"There needs to be a constitutional basis and a legal framework established, approved by either the parliament or by the LPDF [Libyan Political Dialogue Forum], basically in July, according to the election commission, in order for the elections to take place in December, and this process has been delayed, we think it needs urgent attention and this conference is an opportunity to reinforce that message," Norland said on Monday.

On Thursday, Blinken spoke with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mangoush and underscored the importance of the upcoming elections in the country. In addition, the matters of a ceasefire and troop withdrawal are also expected to be on the conference's agenda.

The Berlin Conference is one item on Blinken's itinerary for his European trip, which will also include bilateral meetings with German, French and Italian officials.

Related Topics

Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan German Berlin Libya July December

Recent Stories

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

3 hours ago

Belarus opposition head hails 'powerful' joint san ..

3 hours ago

Algerian Chief of Staff Heads to Moscow for Securi ..

3 hours ago

UN Peace Operations Chief to Travel to Moscow for ..

3 hours ago

Aleem Khan appreciates PM Imran Khan's realistic s ..

4 hours ago

3 killed , 5 injured over coal mine dispute at Dar ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.