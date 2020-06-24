UrduPoint.com
US Sees Biggest Daily Spike In New COVID-19 Cases Since April Peak Of Outbreak - JHU

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:29 PM

The United States this week saw the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases since the peak of the outbreak in the country in April, data published by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The United States this week saw the biggest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases since the peak of the outbreak in the country in April, data published by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) showed on Wednesday.

The data showed that the US on Tuesday recorded 34,700 new COVID-19 cases, which is the largest daily total of new infections with only two exceptions: on April 9 when the country documented 34,800 new cases, and on April 24 as officials documented 36,400 new infections.

New cases have been on the rise in the United States over the past week after declining from the April 24 peak, the data showed.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. Health officials in the country have documented at least 2,347,102 cases in the US and 121,225 deaths, according to JHU.

There are almost 9.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 478,000 deaths, according to the data.

