US Sees 'Chilling Effect' From Higher Borrowing Costs After Financial Sanctions On Russia

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:13 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Russia will face financial consequences for its alleged malicious activity in cyberspace, including a 'chilling effect' from higher borrowing costs, capital flight and Currency weakness as a result of newly-imposed US sanctions, a senior US official said during a briefing on Thursday.

"This [primary debt market] is the main market that funds the Russian government.

The ruble-denominated sovereign debt market is about 185 billion in size, about a quarter of these bonds are owned by foreign investors. Judging from history, removing US investors as buyers in this market can create a broader chilling effect that raises Russia's borrowing costs along with the capital flight and weaker currency and all these forces have a material impact on Russia's growth of inflation outcomes," the senior US official said.

