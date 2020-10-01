UrduPoint.com
US Sees China As Global Hotspot For Goods Made With Forced Labor - Government Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The United States has identified China as the leading global hotspot for the manufacture of goods made with forced or child labor, the Department of Labor said in a report on Wednesday that highlighted nearly 80 countries for the practice.

"Forced labor and abusive child labor are dehumanizing, ruining lives and families," US Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement accompanying the report. "Today's list illustrates the disturbing role of China - the world's second largest economy - in sponsoring these exploitative practices."

The report, a biennial list of goods believed to be produced by child or forced labor, cited 17 Chinese-made products, from gloves to Christmas decorations. The Labor Department has in the past highlighted its growing concern over treatment of Uighur Muslims in the country's Xinjiang region.

The report comes after the Department of Homeland Security said on September 14 that it will block the import of goods made in China's Xinjiang province to combat alleged forced labor practices, the Department of Homeland Security said on Monday.

Human rights groups say Chinese authorities have detained more than a million people - from mostly Muslim ethnic groups that include Uighurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz - in a vast network of detention centers as part of an assimilation campaign.

China has denied the charges, saying the camps it built for Uighurs and other minorities were for vocational and Chinese language training and not for slave labor.

