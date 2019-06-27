US Sees China as Most Active Strategic Competitor in Cyberspace - Intelligence Official

The United States considers China its most active strategic competitor engaged in cyber espionage, US National Intelligence Principal Deputy Director Sue Gordon said at a summit in Washington on Thursday

"China remains our most active strategic competitor engaged in cyber espionage against the US government, corporation and allies," Gordon said at the Defense One Tech Summit. "It is improving its cyberattack capabilities by leaps and bounds and altering information online, shaping Chinese views and potentially views of US citizens."

Gordon said that Russia, Iran and North Korea are other US adversaries with significant cyber capabilities. She added that non-state actors also present a national security risk for the United States.

On May 8, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said United States should be ready for China conducting more cyber-attacks in the future.

Pompeo also accused China of stealing intellectual property related to artificial Intelligence, space technologies, and ballistic areas, among others, for military purposes.

In December, the US Department of Justice indicted two Chinese citizens for hacking and compromising clients in the United States and 11 other countries, including Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

US authorities did not disclose specific companies the hackers targeted, but said the hackers compromised computers connected with the US Navy, the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and NASA.