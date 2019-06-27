UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees China As Most Active Strategic Competitor In Cyberspace - Intelligence Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:58 PM

US Sees China as Most Active Strategic Competitor in Cyberspace - Intelligence Official

The United States considers China its most active strategic competitor engaged in cyber espionage, US National Intelligence Principal Deputy Director Sue Gordon said at a summit in Washington on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The United States considers China its most active strategic competitor engaged in cyber espionage, US National Intelligence Principal Deputy Director Sue Gordon said at a summit in Washington on Thursday.

"China remains our most active strategic competitor engaged in cyber espionage against the US government, corporation and allies," Gordon said at the Defense One Tech Summit. "It is improving its cyberattack capabilities by leaps and bounds and altering information online, shaping Chinese views and potentially views of US citizens."

Gordon said that Russia, Iran and North Korea are other US adversaries with significant cyber capabilities. She added that non-state actors also present a national security risk for the United States.

On May 8, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said United States should be ready for China conducting more cyber-attacks in the future.

Pompeo also accused China of stealing intellectual property related to artificial Intelligence, space technologies, and ballistic areas, among others, for military purposes.

In December, the US Department of Justice indicted two Chinese citizens for hacking and compromising clients in the United States and 11 other countries, including Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

US authorities did not disclose specific companies the hackers targeted, but said the hackers compromised computers connected with the US Navy, the Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and NASA.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China Washington Canada France Germany Berkeley Lawrence Brazil United Kingdom Japan United States Switzerland Sweden North Korea Finland United Arab Emirates May December Government Mike Pompeo Hacking

Recent Stories

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

11 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

11 minutes ago

Russia Expects Breakthrough Soon in Launching Syri ..

12 minutes ago

Constitution Lets US States Set Congress Districts ..

17 minutes ago

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Calls Emergency Meetin ..

17 minutes ago

Chinese Army Preparing Military Parade to Commemor ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.