US Sees China as Most Consequential Challenge, Russia as Security Threat - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The White House's new national security strategy views China as the "most consequential geopolitical challenge" to the United States, even more so than Russia, according to the document released on Wednesday.

The strategy recognizes that "the PRC presents America's most consequential geopolitical challenge," National Security Council Jake Sullivan said in a press conference.

The document added that "Russia poses an immediate and ongoing threat to the regional security order in Europe and it is a source of disruption and instability globally but it lacks the across the spectrum capabilities of the PRC."