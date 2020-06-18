UrduPoint.com
US Sees China Moving Quickly In Central Command's Area Of Operations - Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The US Central Command (CENTCOM) sees China moving very quickly into its area of operations as Beijing intends to be present there in the long run, CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday.

"China seeks to move into the theater in the variety of ways.

We see it in Djibouti now, we that other nations talking to China," McKenzie said during an Aspen Institute webinar while referring to China's talks with regional states about concluding military equipment sales.

McKenzie said that currently China poses an economic rather than a military threat to the United States.

Assessing Chinese military equipment to be "not as good" as that produced by the United States, McKenzie said Washington is carefully observing Beijing's intentions and actions to move into CENTCOM's area of responsibility in a the long run.

"We look at that very hard," McKenzie said.

