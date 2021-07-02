(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States is concerned about China's accelerated buildup of its nuclear arsenal, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC's [China] nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly and to a higher level than perhaps previously anticipated," Price said when asked about reports that Beijing is building more than 100 nuclear missile silos. "This buildup, it is concerning and it raises questions about the PRC's intents."