WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States is concerned about China's accelerated buildup of its nuclear arsenal, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC's [China] nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly and to a higher level than perhaps previously anticipated," Price said when asked about reports that Beijing is building more than 100 nuclear missile silos. "This buildup, it is concerning and it raises questions about the PRC's intents.

"

Price emphasized that China's nuclear buildup reinforces the need for arms control measures and noted that Washington is urging Beijing to work together on arms control in order to avoid destabilizing arms races.

China is deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimum deterrence, Price said.

Satellite images have revealed the construction of 119 missile silos in China's Gansu province. China is believed to have an arsenal of 250 to 350 nuclear weapons, according to published reports.