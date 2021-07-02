UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees China's Accelerated Buildup Of Nuclear Arms As 'Concerning' - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 01:20 AM

US Sees China's Accelerated Buildup of Nuclear Arms as 'Concerning' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States is concerned about China's accelerated buildup of its nuclear arsenal, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"These reports and other developments suggest that the PRC's [China] nuclear arsenal will grow more quickly and to a higher level than perhaps previously anticipated," Price said when asked about reports that Beijing is building more than 100 nuclear missile silos. "This buildup, it is concerning and it raises questions about the PRC's intents.

"

Price emphasized that China's nuclear buildup reinforces the need for arms control measures and noted that Washington is urging Beijing to work together on arms control in order to avoid destabilizing arms races.

China is deviating from decades of nuclear strategy based around minimum deterrence, Price said.

Satellite images have revealed the construction of 119 missile silos in China's Gansu province. China is believed to have an arsenal of 250 to 350 nuclear weapons, according to published reports.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear Beijing Price United States From Arsenal

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

1 hour ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

2 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

2 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

56 minutes ago

Trump Team Launches New Social Media Platform Call ..

56 minutes ago

CSTO Chief Says Fat Chance Afghanistan Crisis Can ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.