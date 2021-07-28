US Sees Chinese Efforts to Address Afghan Turmoil as 'Positive' Step - Blinken

The United States views Chinese efforts to address the increasing instability in Afghanistan as a positive step, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"If China is acting on those interests, if other countries are acting on those interests, that's a positive thing," Blinken said in an interview with CNN, following a high-level meeting in Beijing between Chinese officials and the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia).

Blinken added that a peaceful resolution is in the interests of other regional players, including Russia, India, Iran and Pakistan, which leads to a "truly representative and inclusive" government as opposed to the restoration of an Islamic emirate.

According to current projections, the Taliban is on track to reclaim control over Afghanistan after foreign troops complete their withdrawal. Earlier this month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 95 percent complete.