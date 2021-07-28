UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Chinese Efforts To Address Afghan Turmoil As 'Positive' Step - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

US Sees Chinese Efforts to Address Afghan Turmoil as 'Positive' Step - Blinken

The United States views Chinese efforts to address the increasing instability in Afghanistan as a positive step, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States views Chinese efforts to address the increasing instability in Afghanistan as a positive step, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"If China is acting on those interests, if other countries are acting on those interests, that's a positive thing," Blinken said in an interview with CNN, following a high-level meeting in Beijing between Chinese officials and the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia).

Blinken added that a peaceful resolution is in the interests of other regional players, including Russia, India, Iran and Pakistan, which leads to a "truly representative and inclusive" government as opposed to the restoration of an Islamic emirate.

According to current projections, the Taliban is on track to reclaim control over Afghanistan after foreign troops complete their withdrawal. Earlier this month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is more than 95 percent complete.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Afghanistan Resolution Iran Russia China Beijing United States From Government

Recent Stories

PTI's Baryar close to victory in Sialkot by-poll: ..

11 minutes ago

EU Counts on Baghdad in Addressing Irregular Migra ..

11 minutes ago

Flooding Kills Two in Pakistan's Islamabad - Repor ..

11 minutes ago

Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJ ..

24 minutes ago

Five ANA soldiers returned to Afghanistan after du ..

24 minutes ago

Death toll rises to 10 in transformer blast

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.