Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:33 PM

US Sees Convergence of Russia, China COVID-19 'Disinformation' Narratives - Envoy

The United States continues to see a convergence of the disinformation coronavirus (COVID-19) narratives from Russia and China, US State Department Special Envoy and Coordinator of the Global Engagement Center Lea Gabrielle told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The United States continues to see a convergence of the disinformation coronavirus (COVID-19) narratives from Russia and China, US State Department Special Envoy and Coordinator of the Global Engagement Center Lea Gabrielle told reporters on Friday.

"We do continue to see Chinese and Russian narratives converge and echo each other," Gabrielle said during telephone press briefing.

Both Russia and China have repeatedly refuted linkages disinformation propaganda related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gabrielle noted that the United States saw a certain level of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing before the COVID-19 outbreak, but said the cooperation has "accelerated rapidly" during the pandemic.

The US envoy accused China of using bot tools to pursue it goals in social networks.

"We seeing an increased use of bot network to amplify Chinese narratives," Gabrielle said. "Throughout the pandemic, several organizations reported on bot networks promoting pro-CCP [Chinese Communist Party] narratives."

Gabrielle pointed out that most of the accounts are linked to the Chinese authorities.

Chinese officials have repeatedly said they have shared information on the novel coronavirus in a timely manner.

