UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Diplomacy As Best Way To Ensure Iran Never Acquires Nuclear Weapon - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

US Sees Diplomacy as Best Way to Ensure Iran Never Acquires Nuclear Weapon - Blinken

 UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The United States is committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon through the diplomatic path and aims to lengthen and strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the UN Conference on Disarmament on Monday.

"The United States remains committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal," Blinken said. "Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA and address other areas of concern, including Iran's destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation."

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear United States Best Weapon

Recent Stories

Chairman ACE takes notice over delay in anti-corru ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 22 Feb 2 ..

21 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

21 minutes ago

CCP, IPO sign MoU for information sharing, capacit ..

21 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 herald period of recovery from C ..

45 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 04 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.