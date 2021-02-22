US Sees Diplomacy as Best Way to Ensure Iran Never Acquires Nuclear Weapon - Blinken

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The United States is committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon through the diplomatic path and aims to lengthen and strengthen the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the UN Conference on Disarmament on Monday.

"The United States remains committed to ensuring that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. Diplomacy is the best path to achieve that goal," Blinken said. "Working with allies and partners, we will also seek to lengthen and strengthen the JCPOA and address other areas of concern, including Iran's destabilizing regional behavior and ballistic missile development and proliferation."