US Sees 'Discernible Decrease' in Cyberattacks From Russia - National Cyber Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The United States has witnessed a reduction in cyberattacks coming from Russia since the summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, Executive Office of the President National Cyber Director Chris Inglis said on Wednesday.

When asked whether a number of hacking attacks has decreased since the Geneva summit, Inglis said, "I think that, answering the question head on, we have seen a discernible decrease."

"It's too soon to tell whether that is because of the material efforts undertaken by the Russians or the Russian leadership. It may well be that the transgressors in this space have simply kind of laying low, understanding that this is for the moment a very hard time for them. We need to make sure that that continues to be the case."