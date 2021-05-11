UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Encouraging Steps From Israel, Palestinians To De-Escalate Tensions - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

US Sees Encouraging Steps From Israel, Palestinians to De-Escalate Tensions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States has seen some encouraging steps from Israel and the Palestinians to reduce tensions in the region, such as the Israeli Supreme Court delaying decision in the the Sheikh Jarrah case and the Palestinians calling off the Eid celebration.

"We have seen some encouraging steps, both from Israel and the Palestinians," price said in a press briefing. "The decision yesterday to reroute the Jerusalem Day parade, the decision on the part of the Israeli Supreme Court to delay the Sheikh Jarrah decision was welcomed as was the decision by [Palestinian President Mahmoud] Abbas to call off the Eid celebration."

Related Topics

Supreme Court Israel Jerusalem Price United States From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.