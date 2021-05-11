US Sees Encouraging Steps From Israel, Palestinians to De-Escalate Tensions - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The United States has seen some encouraging steps from Israel and the Palestinians to reduce tensions in the region, such as the Israeli Supreme Court delaying decision in the the Sheikh Jarrah case and the Palestinians calling off the Eid celebration.

"We have seen some encouraging steps, both from Israel and the Palestinians," price said in a press briefing. "The decision yesterday to reroute the Jerusalem Day parade, the decision on the part of the Israeli Supreme Court to delay the Sheikh Jarrah decision was welcomed as was the decision by [Palestinian President Mahmoud] Abbas to call off the Eid celebration."