ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Washington considers European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen its candidate of choice for the post of NATO Secretary General, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen is not opposed to being re-elected as the European Commission's president, but she is also considering heading NATO, with this opportunity becoming increasingly realistic due to the United States' position, the newspaper said.

US President Joe Biden has long ago made it clear that the time has come for the alliance to get its first female secretary-general, and, being Germany's former defense minister, von der Leyen has all the competences and traits this post requires, La Repubblica reported, adding that her visit to Canada and the US should be considered from this perspective.

La Repubblica added that the EU top executive's election as NATO's head would be ideal for Washington, as she has to first finish her five-year term at the head of the European Commission in the summer of 2024. In this regard, the US is increasing the pressure in order to persuade NATO's incumbent secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, to further extend his mandate, which has already been extended for one year due to the situation in Ukraine.