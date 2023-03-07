UrduPoint.com

US Sees EU's Von Der Leyen As Main Candidate For NATO Head Position - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

US Sees EU's von der Leyen as Main Candidate for NATO Head Position - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Washington considers European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen its candidate of choice for the post of NATO Secretary General, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported on Tuesday.

Von der Leyen is not opposed to being re-elected as the European Commission's president, but she is also considering heading NATO, with this opportunity becoming increasingly realistic due to the United States' position, the newspaper said.

US President Joe Biden has long ago made it clear that the time has come for the alliance to get its first female secretary-general, and, being Germany's former defense minister, von der Leyen has all the competences and traits this post requires, La Repubblica reported, adding that her visit to Canada and the US should be considered from this perspective.

La Repubblica added that the EU top executive's election as NATO's head would be ideal for Washington, as she has to first finish her five-year term at the head of the European Commission in the summer of 2024. In this regard, the US is increasing the pressure in order to persuade NATO's incumbent secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg of Norway, to further extend his mandate, which has already been extended for one year due to the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Election NATO Ukraine Washington Canada Norway Visit Germany Alliance United States Post All From Top

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Cr ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches Qalam Creative Writing Programme

15 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 2 ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars struggle to chase target of 208 runs

31 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW ..

Emirates NBD Board of Directors honours its ICAEW qualified UAE National Charter ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terror ..

Defence Minister vows to root out menace of terrorism from country

1 hour ago
 MBRGI expands international partnerships to achiev ..

MBRGI expands international partnerships to achieve sustainable food security

4 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2023 Match 23 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who Will W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.