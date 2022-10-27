UrduPoint.com

US Sees Evasion of Russian Export Controls Not to Be 'Massive' So Far - Commerce Dept.

The extent of evasion of Russian export controls so far has not been massive, US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said on Thursday

"Not massive to date that we've seen. But we're very vigilant about that," Estevez said in a talk at the Center for a New American Security.

"We've been clear if we see firms that are doing that they are going on the entity list with a presumption of denial."

Estevez said the United States was seeing the export controls are having an impact. Russia has been looking to alternative client states for weapons that it used to sell to.

Estevez likened the US approach toward Russia to an anaconda "slowly, squeezing, squeezing, squeezing the ability for the Russian military to reconstitute itself."

