US Sees Every Indication Russia Will Use Force in Ukraine by Mid-February - Sherman

The United States sees all indications that Russia will use military force in Ukraine by the middle of next month, US State Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman said during an online conversation with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Wednesday

"We certainly see every indication that he is going to use military force sometime perhaps now and middle of February," Sherman said.

The possible Russian aggression in Ukraine may start amid the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing that are opening on February 4, she said.

"We all are aware that the Beijing Olympics begin on February 4, the opening ceremony and President (Vladimir) Putin expects to be there. I think that probably (Chinese) President Xi Jinping would not be ecstatic if Putin chose that moment to invade Ukraine. So that may affect his timing and his thinking," Sherman added.

Last week, US media reported that Xi had asked Putin not to invade Ukraine during the Winter Olympic Games. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel that the Bloomberg report is not even a fake, but a special information operation of the corresponding US services.

The United States and its allies have accused Russia that it conducts a troop build-up in Ukraine and plans to invade the latter. Russia has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying it does not plan to attack any country.

In addition, Russia has pointed to NATO's military activities close to its borders and the alliance's plans to move eastward as a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory.