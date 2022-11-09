UrduPoint.com

US Sees G20 As Vital Forum 'That Has No Real Substitute' - Senior Official

Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2022 | 02:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States considers the Group of Twenty (G20) to be a most important global forum for which there is no "real substitute," a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

"The G20 is a vital forum that has no real substitute," the official said during a press briefing.

The United States is considering the G20 as a forum where the world can come together and discuss significant issues it faces, the official said.

The issues include climate challenges, food and energy security as well as health that require international action along with US leadership, the official said.

"These are all issues that are requiring gatherings like the G20 (meetings)," the official said.

Indonesia is currently presiding with the G20 and will hosting the next summit in Bali on November 15-16.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world population. The G20 says it aims to address major issues pertaining to the global economy, including international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

