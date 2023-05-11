UrduPoint.com

US Sees Importance Of Ammonia Pipeline, Hopes Grain Deal Extended - Sanctions Coordinator

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The United States believes that the ammonia pipeline is crucial globally and hopes Russia and Ukraine can find agreement on the resumption of fertilizer exports, the Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US Department of State Jim O'Brien said on Thursday.

Earlier today, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will cease to exist if there is no agreement on its extension by May 18.

"On the ammonia pipeline - we appreciate that it is important for the world, the greater supply of fertilizer.

So we support whatever the parties can agree on this," O'Brien said at a virtual presser.

The grain deal between Russia and Ukraine was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 to facilitate exports of agricultural products from Black Sea ports during the conflict.

The package agreement also includes a memorandum of understanding between Russia and the UN to unblock Russian grain and fertilizer exports via the Black Sea, which, according to Moscow, has not been implemented due to Western sanctions. The deal has since been extended twice, most recently in March, and is due to expire on May 18.

