US Sees Improvements In Treatment Of Opposition In Belarus - Nominated Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

The United States has seen an improvement in the treatment of the political opposition in Belarus, President Donald Trump's nominee to become the US ambassador to Minsk Julie Fisher said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The United States has seen an improvement in the treatment of the political opposition in Belarus, President Donald Trump's nominee to become the US ambassador to Minsk Julie Fisher said on Wednesday.

"Despite numerous incidents during the ongoing election campaign, we have seen a trend of modest improvements in the treatment of the political opposition and independent civil society since 2015," Fisher said during her confirmation hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Fisher noted that the situation with regard to human rights in Belarus remains a challenge. Washington calls on Minsk to address outstanding issues and implement pro-democracy reforms, she said.

"We remain concerned the Belarusian government continues to detain and pressure the opposition and impose restrictions on the press, civil society, and certain religious minorities," she said. "In the absence of progress on these issues, our relationship will be bound by the constraints imposed by the terms of the Belarus Democracy Act.

"

Ahead of the presidential vote on August 9, authorities in Belarus have arrested hundreds of people who support the candidates running against current President Alexander Lukashenko, who is seeking a sixth term in office.

More than 250 people across Belarus were detained in mid-July for violating public order during unauthorized protests, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.

The ministry has warned citizens against participating in unauthorized mass gatherings.

Diplomatic relations between Minsk and Washington soured in 2008, as both countries recalled their respective ambassadors. Since then, efforts have been made to improve the relationship, which culminated with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to the Belarusian capital in February.

During the visit, Pompeo said that Washington was ready to appoint a new ambassador to Belarus in the near future.

In July, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko appointed on Monday Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Kravchenko to be the Belarusian ambassador to the United States.

