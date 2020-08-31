UrduPoint.com
US Sees Increasing Russian Activity Around Alaska - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 10:15 PM

The United States is seeing increasing Russian activity near Alaska as well as in other parts of the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The United States is seeing increasing Russian activity near Alaska as well as in other parts of the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Monday.

"I'll leave it to the Department of Defense to talk about the details of that, but it's the case that we have watched increasing Russian activity, both there in the region in and around Alaska and in other parts of the world," Pompeo said in an interview with WMAL's Mornings on the Mall Radio Show.

On Friday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement that it detected six Russian Tu-142 Russian maritime patrol aircraft near Alaska.

The Russian aircraft remained in international airspace at all time and did not enter US or Canadian airspace, the statement said.

The US Northern Command said in a statement a day earlier that it was monitoring a Russian submarine that surfaced near Alaska, adding that the Russian maritime activity was taking place in international waters.

The Russian Pacific Fleet said the Omsk nuclear submarine and the Varyag missile cruiser were taking part in the Ocean Shield-2020 naval drills in the Bering Sea.

