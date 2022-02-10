UrduPoint.com

US Sees Indications Of More Russian Military Tactical Groups On Way To Ukraine - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Sees Indications of More Russian Military Tactical Groups on Way to Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States sees indications that Russia is moving additional battalion tactical groups to the border with Ukraine amid tensions between Moscow and Kiev, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We maintain that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is north of 100,000 (troops on the border with Ukraine) for sure. And he continues to add to that capability. We also see indications that additional battalion tactical groups are on their way. So, every day he adds to his options, every day he adds to his capabilities," Kirby said during a press briefing.

>