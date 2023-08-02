US Sees Indications Russia May Be Willing To Return To Talks On Grain Deal - Envoy To UN
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States has seen signs that Russia may be willing to return to discussions on the grain deal, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.
"We have seen indications that they (Russia) might be interested in returning to discussions.
We will wait to see whether that actually happens," Thomas-Greenfield told a briefing.
If Russia wants to get their fertilizer back to market, they will have to return to negotiations, she said.