US Sees Indications Russia May Be Willing to Return to Talks on Grain Deal - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The United States has seen signs that Russia may be willing to return to discussions on the grain deal, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Tuesday.

"We have seen indications that they (Russia) might be interested in returning to discussions.

We will wait to see whether that actually happens," Thomas-Greenfield told a briefing.

If Russia wants to get their fertilizer back to market, they will have to return to negotiations, she said.