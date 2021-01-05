US Sees Iran Enriching Uranium as Attempt to Increase Nuclear Extortion - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) The United States views Iran's decision to begin enriching uranium as an attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, a US Department of State spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Iran enriching uranium to 20 percent at Fordow is a clear attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, an attempt that will continue to fail," the spokesperson said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said that Iran has started enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow nuclear facility.