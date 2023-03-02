US Sees Iran, N. Korea Growing Sophistication for Malicious Cyber Activity - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States believes Iran and North Korea are increasing their ability and willingness to engage in malicious activities in cyberspace, the White House said.

"The governments of Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) are similarly growing in their sophistication and willingness to conduct malicious activity in cyberspace," the White House said in a press release.

Iran has used cyber capabilities to threaten US allies in the middle East and elsewhere, while North Korea conducts cyber activities to generate revenue through criminal enterprises, such as through the theft of cryptocurrency, ransomware and the deployment of surreptitious information technology workers to fuel its nuclear ambitions, the release said.

"Further maturation of these capabilities could have significant impacts on US, allied and partner interests," the release added.