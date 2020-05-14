UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Iran's Clout Wane In Iraq After Soleimani's Death - Inspector General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:40 AM

US Sees Iran's Clout Wane in Iraq After Soleimani's Death - Inspector General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US military intelligence sees cracks in Iran's influence in Iraq as it struggles to find an adequate replacement for commander Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Muhandis killed in an American air strike earlier this year, the Inspector General for Operation Inherent Resolve said in a quarterly report on Wednesday.

"The DIA  [Defense Intelligence Agency] reported... that the deaths of Soleimani and al Muhandis left a void in the command and control of Iraqi Shia militias and Shia militia-affiliated political parties," the reports says. "According to the DIA, multiple other Iranian and Iraqi officials seek to fill these roles, although none is likely to achieve the level of effective control Soleimani or al Muhandis held in the near term."

In early January, a US strike in Baghdad killed an Iraqi Shia militia commander Abu Mahdi Muhandis and Qasem Soleimani, chief of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force. Washington alleged that both were involved in an attack on the US Embassy late last year.

The report describes Soleimani's replacement, Esmail Ghani, as "a bureaucrat" rather than "a charismatic leader" that the former was.

"The DIA added that Ghani is less equipped to handle the political and security aspects of the Qods-Force's Iraq portfolio because he spent much of his career focusing on Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Central Asia, does not speak Arabic, and lacks Soleimani's personal connections in Iraq," the report said.

The intelligence believes the selection of Muhandis's replacement within the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of Iraqi paramilitary organizations, also proves problematic and may have caused divisions among Shia militias, a conduit of Iranian influence in the country.

"According to the DIA, former Kata'ib Hezbollah Secretary General Abd al 'Aziz al Muhammadawi, commonly known as Abu Fadak, has been nominated as the new Chief of Staff of the PMC following al Muhandis's death, although he has not yet been officially installed in the position," the report said. "The DIA said Abu Fadak is seen as Iran's choice and does not have the support of Iraqi Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani and the Shia clerical leadership in Iraq."

It cites press reports saying that some Shia militias aligned with Sistani have publicly rejected Abu Fadak's selection and have expressed interest in integrating into Iraq's Ministry of Defense and separating from the PMC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Iran Washington Iraq Baghdad January May From Asia Arab Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

28 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

43 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.