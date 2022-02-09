US Sees Minsk Accords as Way to Move Diplomacy Forward in Eastern Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The United States views the Minsk Agreements as a way to move forward diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in eastern Ukraine and stands ready to support the accord, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We see the Minsk Agreements, which are discussed through the Normandy format, as certainly a format to move things forward, and we stand ready to support these sincere efforts, and again, we welcome calls for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and the Minsk agreement is a format that those could take place through," Psaki said during a press briefing.