US Sees No Advantage To Holding Negotiations In Public, Unlike Russia - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 10:56 PM

The United States, unlike Russia, sees no advantage to holding security negotiations in public and believes diplomacy must be done in a confidential manner in order to work, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday

"Unlike the Russian Federation, we don't see any advantage to conducting these negotiations in public, neither the conversations that we're having with our allies and partners nor the conversations that we will collectively have with Russia. We believe that if there is a chance for diplomacy to work, that it has to be done in a confidential manner," the senior administration official said.

Any negotiations will have to proceed on the basis of reciprocity, the core principles and foundational documents of European security, as well as with the participation of European nations, the official added.

