WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The United States does not see any changes in Russia's nuclear posture after Moscow suspended its participation in the New START treaty, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said during a CNN town hall event on Ukraine.

"We do not see any change in Russia's nuclear posture, and we've made no changes in our nuclear posture, so we are constantly vigilant, and we also maintain regular channels to the Russian government to be able to talk to them about the risk of this escalation and also to communicate the severity of the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons, but from our perspective, sitting here today, we do not see movements in Russia's nuclear forces that lead us to believe that something fundamentally has changed," Sullivan said Thursday night.