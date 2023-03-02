US Sees No Evidence of Breakdown in Russian Stewardship of Nuclear Stocks - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States sees no evidence that Russia's stewardship of its nuclear weapons has degraded after Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to suspend participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), White House homeland security advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall said on Thursday.

"There has been no evidence of a breakdown in Russian nuclear materials stewardship, or nuclear warhead stewardship, and we do not see indications that they are preparing to actually use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine," Sherwood-Randall said during a Nuclear Threat Initiative panel.

However, Russia's nuclear rhetoric has been irresponsible and unprecedented in the post-Cold War era, Sherwood-Randall added.

Putin announced the suspension of Russia's participation in New START, pausing inspections and other provisions of the arms control agreement, amid the US's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke about the issue on the margins of a Group of 20 meeting on Thursday, Blinken told reporters. Blinken said he urged Russia to reverse its decision and reimplement the treaty.

The US's request for Russia to allow inspection of its nuclear facilities is "utter cynicism" given Washington's support for the government in Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov also said on Thursday.