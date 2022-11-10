US Sees No Evidence Voting Systems Deleted, Manipulated Votes in Midterm Elections - CISA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The US has observed no evidence that the voting systems deleted or manipulated votes in this year's midterm elections, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Jen Easterly said on Wednesday.

"We have seen no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was any way compromised in any race in the country," Easterly said in a press release.

US election officials continue to tabulate votes, review procedures and audit equipment as part of the post-Election Day process that goes into certifying results, Easterly said.

The CISA Director said the certification process can take days or weeks to complete depending on each state's laws and urged Americans to remain patient.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, NBC news projects the Republicans to win 222 seats in the US House of Representatives while Democrats are expected to win 213 seats in the next term of Congress. However, these numbers are subject to change as some final results are yet to be confirmed.

Undecided Senate races in the states of Georgia, Arizona and Nevada will determine whether Democrats retain control of the US Senate or whether Republicans will obtain a majority. Republicans must win in two of the three states to win control of the upper chamber of Congress.