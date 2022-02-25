US Sees No Increased Threat of Russia Using Nuclear Weapons - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The United States does not see a heightened threat of Russia using nuclear weapons amid the Donbas military operation, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"(W)e don't see any increased threat in that regard at this point in time," Psaki said during a press briefing on Thursday, when asked if there's a threat of Russia using nuclear weapons.