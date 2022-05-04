UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Indication Belarus Intends To Get Involved In Ukraine - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2022 | 10:10 PM

US Sees No Indication Belarus Intends to Get Involved in Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The United States has seen no indication that Belarus intends to get involved in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"We have seen no indication that Belarus has shown an intention to involve themselves in Ukraine," the official said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Belarus Defense Ministry announced a sudden inspection of its army's response capabilities. The Defense Ministry said the purpose of the inspection is to assess the readiness and ability of personnel to quickly respond to the possible emergence of crisis situations.

With regard to the Defense Ministry announcement, the official said the US Defense Department has no information about the exercise or which units are engaged in it.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with the goal of demilitarizing and de-Nazifying the country.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Belarus United States February From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.