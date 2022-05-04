US Sees No Indication Belarus Intends to Get Involved in Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The United States has seen no indication that Belarus intends to get involved in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said on Wednesday.

"We have seen no indication that Belarus has shown an intention to involve themselves in Ukraine," the official said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Belarus Defense Ministry announced a sudden inspection of its army's response capabilities. The Defense Ministry said the purpose of the inspection is to assess the readiness and ability of personnel to quickly respond to the possible emergence of crisis situations.

With regard to the Defense Ministry announcement, the official said the US Defense Department has no information about the exercise or which units are engaged in it.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure with the goal of demilitarizing and de-Nazifying the country.