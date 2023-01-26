UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Indication Military Equipment Sent To Ukraine Ends Up In Wrong Hands - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published January 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Sees No Indication Military Equipment Sent to Ukraine Ends Up in Wrong Hands - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States has seen no indication that military equipment it has sent to Ukraine has fallen into the wrong hands or is being used inappropriately, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We see no indication that anything is sent or has ended up in the wrong hands or has been used or is being used inappropriately," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House United States

Recent Stories

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings ..

Elderly, Asian gunman outlier in US mass shootings

8 minutes ago
 Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to vi ..

Zelensky says US tanks keep Ukraine on 'path to victory'

8 minutes ago
 Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group c ..

Moscow court orders Russia's oldest rights group closed

8 minutes ago
 UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World H ..

UNESCO Includes Odesa's Historic Center in World Heritage List

10 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI leaders to respect national ..

10 minutes ago
 Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

Thousands protest South Africa's energy crisis

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.