US Sees No Indication Military Equipment Sent to Ukraine Ends Up in Wrong Hands - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States has seen no indication that military equipment it has sent to Ukraine has fallen into the wrong hands or is being used inappropriately, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"We see no indication that anything is sent or has ended up in the wrong hands or has been used or is being used inappropriately," Kirby said during a press briefing.