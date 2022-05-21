UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Indication Of Russia Using Weaponized Lasers In Ukraine - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Sees No Indication of Russia Using Weaponized Lasers in Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) The United States does not see any indication that Russia is using weaponized lasers in Ukraine amid its special military operation there, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"No, we don't have any indication of the use of ... weaponized lasers in Ukraine, nothing to confirm on that," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Wednesday, the Defense Department said the United States had not seen any evidence that the Russian forces have been using a new laser weapon system to destroy drones in Ukraine after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov said on the same day that Russia had successfully tested a laser capable of burning drones at a distance of five kilometers (3.

1 miles).

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger. 

