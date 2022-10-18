US Sees No Indication of Russian Intention to Use Nukes, But Ready for Incident - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) The United States is completely prepared to respond to the potential use of nuclear weapons by Russia despite not presently seeing any signs they intend to do so, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We are completely ready, I can tell you that. We continue to monitor the situation very closely," Ryder said during a press briefing, when asked about the Pentagon's readiness for a nuclear action by Russia.

The US has not yet seen any indication that Russia intends to use nuclear weapons, Ryder added.